$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post sales of $34.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 158,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,538. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

