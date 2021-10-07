$372.31 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post sales of $372.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

