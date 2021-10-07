$376.41 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $376.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.02 million and the lowest is $374.90 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.78. 39,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

