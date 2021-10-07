3,800 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.15 on Thursday, reaching $442.80. The stock had a trading volume of 204,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.21 and a 200 day moving average of $429.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

