3,823 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

