39,509 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.10 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

