$4.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report sales of $4.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $16.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.61 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 413,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,618. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of -265.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

