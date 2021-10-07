$40.39 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce $40.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.43 million and the highest is $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $155.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.92 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 444.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

