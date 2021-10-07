$475.63 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $475.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.90 million and the highest is $500.70 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,104. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 226.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 301,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

