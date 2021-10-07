$51.30 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $51.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

