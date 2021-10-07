$546.31 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce sales of $546.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 3,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $319.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 543,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,477 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

