55I LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

