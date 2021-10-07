55I LLC Buys Shares of 6,015 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

