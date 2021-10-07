55I LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

