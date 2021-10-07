55I LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 419,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,130,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

