$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report sales of $64.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.14 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $34.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $389.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amyris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Amyris by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amyris by 152,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. 25,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,925. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

