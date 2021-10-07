75,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.69% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,377,000.

NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

