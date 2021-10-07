$762.80 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $762.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $623.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.29.

NYSE DECK traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $363.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,189. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $237.87 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

