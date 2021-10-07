$8.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $8.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.39 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $27.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.04 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,941. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.