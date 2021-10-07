800 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

