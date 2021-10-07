821,388 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 821,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $293,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

CGNT opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

