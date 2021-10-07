90,900 Shares in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KERN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akerna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akerna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KERN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

KERN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

