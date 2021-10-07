$939.12 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $939.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.00 million and the lowest is $935.10 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 693,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,657. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

