$999.65 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post $999.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 46.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.20. 354,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.