ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 31.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.