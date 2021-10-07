ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 48 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.04.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

