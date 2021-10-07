AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 149,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

