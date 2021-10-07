Abulaba (AAA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 85.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded up 121.7% against the US dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $8,165.21 and $81.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00233086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00104481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

