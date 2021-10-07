Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 76,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,313. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

