Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,240 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment accounts for about 5.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 133.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 210,612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 171,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.