Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

NYSE ACN opened at $325.19 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

