ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $16.46. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 3,566 shares.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

