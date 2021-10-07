Adams Street Partners LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 202,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Desktop Metal comprises about 0.5% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 62,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

