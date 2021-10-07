adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €330.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €328.75 ($386.76).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €261.85 ($308.06) on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €292.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

