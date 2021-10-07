Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.38 on Thursday, hitting $579.69. 17,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $276.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.44 and its 200 day moving average is $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

