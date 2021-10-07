Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP stock opened at $211.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $220.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

