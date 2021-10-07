Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 813.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

