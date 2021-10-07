Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Sells $10,342.22 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Julie Clark sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

