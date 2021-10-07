Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,861,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,321,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

