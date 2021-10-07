Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

