Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $83,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 365.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

