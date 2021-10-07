Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $118.12 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84.

