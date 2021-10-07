Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 45,143 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 27.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTER shares. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER).

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.