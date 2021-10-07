Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 38.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $980.06 million, a PE ratio of -42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

