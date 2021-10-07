Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,634 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.15.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

