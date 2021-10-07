Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,980 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

