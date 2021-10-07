Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 66.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 93,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 8.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

