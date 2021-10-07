Advisory Services Network LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,122,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

