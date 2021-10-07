Advisory Services Network LLC Has $918,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $293.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

