Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 1.83% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 195.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANEW opened at $44.36 on Thursday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.